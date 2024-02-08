Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Willow

Willow (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Willow you can view their full profile here.

Willow is described as a "charismatic" German Shepherd who is looking for a "tranquil piece of paradise to call home".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Willow's dream would be a countryside retreat away from the chaos of the crowded streets, a haven where Willow can flourish without the overbearing presence of other pups.

"A large, secure garden or a home edged by fields and footpaths is the oasis where Willow could rejoice in the freedom of open spaces and create her own adventure each day with you by her side."

Fleur

Fleur (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Tricolour

If you want to adopt Fleur you can view their full profile here.

Fleur is a cat who is looking for a calm and peaceful home to call her own.

She is described as being quite "sweet" as she enjoys head scratches and being in the company of people.

At first, she will likely be a bit nervous with new people but will come out of her shell once getting to know them.

Steve

Steve (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

If you want to adopt Steve you can view their full profile here.

Steve is a cat who has recently lost an eye but is adapting to life very well without it, and is now looking for a forever home.

He is described as a very "affectionate" cat who loves to play with toys and is very active.

The RSPCA adds: "Steve would make the most wonderful companion and we are looking for the perfect companion for him who can offer him the fabulous life that he deserves."

Bluebell and Indie

Bluebell and Indie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Mixed

If you want to adopt Bluebell and Indie you can view their full profile here.

Bluebell and Indie are two cats who are looking to find a perfect new home together.

They both have a sweet, loving nature and love to be in the company of people so their new owners should be available to give them all the time they need.

The RSPCA adds: "If you are looking for a pair of friendly and playful girls then these two might be the companions for you!"