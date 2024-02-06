A MAN has died after falling from a bridge onto the A12.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed this afternoon the major road has been closed at Pettits Lane in Romford after the man, understood to be in his 70s, fell from a height at about 11.45am today.
Despite the efforts of the emergency services, including an air ambulance, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police officers have informed his next of kin and his death is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.
The Colchester-bound carriageway of the A12 has since re-opened.
The Met says officers have been working to minimise disruption and re-open the London-bound carriageway as quickly as possible.
"In the meantime, alternative routes should be used where possible," a police spokesman added.
