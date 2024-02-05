A FORMER Essex Police officer is due to stand trial.
As a result of an investigation led by the force's professional standards department, ex-PC Steven Tissier, 37, was charged with sexual assault and his trial is due to begin at Chelmsford Crown Court today, Monday, February 5.
The investigation began after an incident was reported to Essex Police in March 2022.
The alleged incident took place whilst ex-PC Tissier was off duty.
