A 39-year-old man has been arrested following the incident in Jaywick, Essex, which is thought to have involved two XL Bully-type dogs.

Essex Police said its officers were called to Hillman Avenue shortly after 4pm on Saturday where they found the victim – whose identity has not yet been confirmed by police – seriously injured.

'Tight-knit' community in shock following death of woman after dog attack

The victim, named by her family as Esther Martin, from Woodford Green, London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who is from the village, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is being questioned by detectives.

The dogs had to be destroyed and police said that experts would confirm their breed later.

The victim’s daughter, Sonia Martin, from Chesterfield, told MailOnline: “They were XL Bullies. There were eight of them in the house, six puppies and two adults.

“Her grandson was in the house. He came running out shouting for help. We would like to thank all the neighbours who tried to help our mum.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We have been carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident and we believe she had been assaulted by two dogs.”

The scene is now safe for members of the public, he added.

Scene - police in Jaywick (Image: Essex Police)

Chief SuptGlen Pavelin said: “My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

“This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

“We’ll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried.

“Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened.

“I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved.

“We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate.

“If anyone has any information about what has happened please contact us.”

People can contact the force online quoting reference 723 of Saturday, or information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.