The tragic incident happened in Hillman Avenue, on the Brooklands Estate, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, February 3.

When police arrived at the scene they found a woman seriously injured.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police said two dogs were “destroyed” by specialist officers to ensure the scene was safe and that there was no risk to the wider public.

A 39-year-old man from Jaywick was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and he is currently in custody.

Incident- police vehicle and tent at the scene last night (Image: Essex Police)

The force said it has been carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident and believe the woman had been attacked by two dogs.

Chief Supt Glen Pavelin said: “My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died.

“This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

“We’ll have officers in the area throughout so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried.

“Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened.

“I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved.

"We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate.

“If anyone has any information about what has happened please contact us.”

The police are appealing for anyone with any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident to get in contact with them.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Please quote incident 723 of February 3.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”