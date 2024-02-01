National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the top Premium Bond winners for February 2024.

Every month, two winners take home £1million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.

Five people in Essex have scooped the six-figure Premium Bonds prize this month.

Three residents in the county also won £50,000, 17 people won £25,000, and a whopping 39 claimed the £10,000 prize.

One of the Essex winners who claimed £100,000 - with the bond number 287AK723699 - has an overall holding of £27,500. The winning bond was valued at £25,000 and purchased in November 2016.

The four other £100,000-winning bond numbers are 345LE758639, 101AH396892, 230MQ018099 and 266NY633513.

How to check if you have won in the Premium Bond prize draws

You can check the February 2024 top Premium Bonds winners via the NS&I website here.

Premium Bonds are the UK's biggest savings product, with more than 24 million people saving over £122 billion in them, according to Money Saving Expert.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.