Across the county, eight postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning postcodes were:

SS7 2EL – Benfleet

CO16 8GR – Clacton

SS0 0EF – Westcliff

SS5 4PT – Hockley

CM23 2AR – Bishop’s Stortford

CM6 2BU – Dunmow

CM23 2ZS – Bishop’s Stortford

CM20 1SJ – Harlow

Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.

On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Last December, SS8 7, on Canvey, in south Essex, was the largest single prize ever to be landed in People’s Postcode Lottery history with the £17.3million win.

Each ticket is based on the ticketholders' postcode and only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.

If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.

Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.

A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.