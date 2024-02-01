Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Katniss

Katniss (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three months old

Breed - Malinois

Colour - Tan/Black

If you want to adopt Katniss you can view their full profile here.

Katniss came into the care of Danaher Animal Home with her sister Rue and is now looking for a forever home of her own.

Ideally, she would go to a home that has had experience with the Malinois breed before.

She could live with children over the age of 12, but not with a cat as she is still learning boundaries.

Luna

Luna (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Orange

If you want to adopt Luna you can view their full profile here.

Luna is described as a "proper people-cat" who loves a bit of affection and has a lot of charm.

She enjoys her peace and quiet but also has an adventurous streak, so access to a garden would be useful.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Her trust is a priceless gift she’s ready to share – slowly at first, with a tender fuss as she gets to know you. Give her a bit of grace, and she’ll be your devoted pal in no time."

Blue

Blue (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Mastiff Cross

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Blue you can view their full profile here.

Blue is a dog who is said to have had a "wobbly start in life" but is also a "bundle of potential that's just itching to blossom" under the right guidance.

Ideally, Blue would go to an adult-only home or one with some "dog-savvy older children".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "He may need a bit of help on his house manners, but that's your chance to bond and earn a place in his big, loyal heart. Think of it as the ultimate 'teach a dog new tricks' experience."

Whisky and Persephone

Whisky and Persephone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)

Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)

Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)

Colour - Brown and Black & White

If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.

Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.

Both are very unsure of people right now so will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.

A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.