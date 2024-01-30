Trains across Greater Anglia are delayed this morning following reports of trespassing.

Trains affected by the delays are the 6.04am Norwich to London Liverpool Street due at 7.58am, now due at 8.13am. The train is currently delayed at Chelmsford.

The 6.34am Clacton to London Liverpool Street train due at 8.10am is now due at 8.19am and is delayed at Witham.

The 6.43am Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street due at 7.56am is expected to be 17 minutes late and arrive at 8.13am.

The 6.52am Ipswich to London Liverpool Street due at 8.17am is being delayed between Witham and Hatfield Peverel and is now expected at 8.23am.

The 7am London Liverpool Street to Norwich train due at 8.52am is now due in Norwich at 9.01am.

The 7.16am Witham to London Liverpool Street due at 8.06am is now due at 8.18am.

The 7.24am Shenfield to Braintree due 8.03am has been delayed at Shenfield and is now nine minutes late.

The 8.06am London Liverpool Street to Ipswich due 9.30am will be starting late from London Liverpool Street.

Greater Anglia and the British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.