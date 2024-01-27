Police have recovered a stolen motorhome believed to have been taken from the Braintree district.
Essex Police's rural engagement team discovered the vehicle in Roxwell, a village near Chelmsford.
The motorhome is worth about £47,000.
Officers said the vehicle had been stolen overnight from Sible Hedingham.
It is being checked for forensic evidence and will be returned to its rightful owner.
