ESSEX residents are set to pay roughly £15 more per year for the services of the county's police and fire departments as part of a tax hike.
Essex County Council has announced council tax will increase by 4.99 per cent in April - increasing the cost by £72.36 to £1522.53 for Band D residents per year.
The increase on more than 500,000 homes in the county will help raise more than £40 million during the 2024/25 tax year.
Two per cent of Essex County Council’s increase is also set outside for the “social care precept” – a charge introduced to help cover adult social care.
It has now been revealed the police precept is set to rise by 5.55 per cent while the fire precept is expected to increase by 2.91 - equivalent to £12.96 and £2.34 a year, respectively.
This means a Band D property in Essex will now spend £246.42 on the police precept and £82.62 on the fire precept – nearly £330 more.
The increase in council tax will mean Essex’s police and fire services will gain £8.695 million and £1.5 million.
Alongside grants, the police council tax receipts increase will result in Essex policing having a funding pot of £407.5 million in 2024/25.
Any set increases by Colchester Council are yet to be made.
