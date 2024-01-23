Pig & Truffle in Little Dunmow was included in 76th spot on the list and was the only representative from the county there.

The website explains that votes are collected “from more than 100 industry professionals who are key people in the hospitality industry.”

It adds: “Our judges come from leading pub businesses, editors of media brands and food writers who are geographically spread across the UK to ensure no regional bias.”

What did Estrella Damm say about Pig & Truffle?





Discussing Pig & Truffle Estrella Damm wrote: "The 16th century restaurant offers the finest modern British cuisine, celebrating seasonal produce in the relaxing setting of a neighbourhood restaurant with rooms."

Praise came in for its menus with "a focus on natural food and British ingredients" as well as it being the "perfect location for all celebrations".

It added: "The venue also offers Pig & Truffle private chef experiences which can take place in the relaxing setting of someone’s own home or a preferred location with its locally sourced seasonal menus, handpicked wines and carefully selected cocktails.

"Pig & Truffle will personally curate a bespoke menu with simplicity and flavour being the focus."

Outside of the top 100 gastropubs list Pig & Truffle has also been well-received by diners, with it earning a 4.5/5 score on Tripadvisor from 795 reviews.

One reviewer wrote: "Excellent Food and Service as always. New chef is certainly a step up and now the venue provides the finest dining option in Essex by far. Thankyou."

Another put: "Fabulous new edition to Dunmow restaurant scene! Great food and impeccable service.

"Terry's years of experience show in the attention to detail and smooth running of this atmospheric restaurant. We had such an enjoyable evening and all the recommendations were spot on."

Meanwhile, another shared: "A fantastic restaurant. Fabulous food and as always the staff are attentitive and extremely helpful.

"Our friends all thoroughly enjoyed the experience and I know as soon as they return to the UK they will be wanting another visit. Well done Terry and all."