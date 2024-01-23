A candidate from Essex will be among the 18 people competing to earn a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar on this year's series of The Apprentice.
Sam Saadet is an online fitness coach who launched a pre and post-natal fitness app whilst looking after her two children.
She has a focus on mums and mums-to-be, and is hoping to prove her business brain to Lord Sugar.
On the BBC website, it says: "Friends call Sam a real Del Boy for being “part-wheeler dealer” as well as her eye for a bargain.
Meet the new hopeful candidates battling it out for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.— The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) January 23, 2024
Watch brand-new #TheApprentice on #BBCOne and #iPlayer from 1 Feb at 9pmhttps://t.co/zQUH5Sgxnk
"An online fitness coach with a focus on mums and mums-to-be, she’s hoping to prove her business brain to Lord Sugar."
Sam says she 'deserves Lord Sugar's investment' on The Apprentice
When asked what she would consider her biggest business failure Sam replied: "I don't consider any of my previous business ventures a failure, as they have all taught me something and helped me to create a more successful one."
On why she deserves Lord Sugar's investment Sam was confident in herself, saying she was the most "savviest, go-getting women" she knows.
Guess who's back... 👀👔 Watch brand-new #TheApprentice on #iPlayer and #BBCOne from 1 Feb at 9pm @Lord_Sugar @karren_brady @TC_MBE pic.twitter.com/XXUV3rlkyI— The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) January 17, 2024
She commented: "I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know!
Recommended reading:
- The Apprentice 2024 full candidate line-up revealed
- What is the net worth of British businessman Lord Alan Sugar?
"This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too - it's a win win."
Other contestants on the show this year include Manchester project manager Foluso Falade, Bristol recruitment director Jack Davies, Irish yoga company owner Maura Rath, Bognor Regis pie company owner Phil Turner and Leicester music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria.
The Apprentice begins airing on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, February 1.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here