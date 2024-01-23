Sam Saadet is an online fitness coach who launched a pre and post-natal fitness app whilst looking after her two children.

She has a focus on mums and mums-to-be, and is hoping to prove her business brain to Lord Sugar.

On the BBC website, it says: "Friends call Sam a real Del Boy for being “part-wheeler dealer” as well as her eye for a bargain.

Meet the new hopeful candidates battling it out for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and mentorship.



Watch brand-new #TheApprentice on #BBCOne and #iPlayer from 1 Feb at 9pmhttps://t.co/zQUH5Sgxnk — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) January 23, 2024

Sam says she 'deserves Lord Sugar's investment' on The Apprentice

When asked what she would consider her biggest business failure Sam replied: "I don't consider any of my previous business ventures a failure, as they have all taught me something and helped me to create a more successful one."

On why she deserves Lord Sugar's investment Sam was confident in herself, saying she was the most "savviest, go-getting women" she knows.

She commented: "I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know!

"This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too - it's a win win."

Other contestants on the show this year include Manchester project manager Foluso Falade, Bristol recruitment director Jack Davies, Irish yoga company owner Maura Rath, Bognor Regis pie company owner Phil Turner and Leicester music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria.

The Apprentice begins airing on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, February 1.