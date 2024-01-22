Colne Engaine Primary School has closed for ‘emergency reasons’ following last night’s Storm Isha.

There is understood to be no power in the school and it is not due to be restored until later today.

UK Power Networks is in the area to remove trees from overhead cables.

The website says: "Due to Storm Isha impacting our network with strong winds and heavy rain, we're dealing with a lot of power cuts.

"Our engineers are working 24/7 and are attending each issue as fast as possible.

"As a guide, we are hoping to have your power restored by 12.30-13.30."

Harwich Community Primary School, in Barrack Lane, has also had to close.

There is reportedly no heating or water while temperatures are believed to have been deemed lower than acceptable.

Engineers are understood to have been called out to assess the situation.

Great Totham Primary School has also been forced to shut its doors today after the school was left with no power.