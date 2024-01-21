Amber and yellow Met Office warnings have been issued across the UK from this evening until 6am on Monday as Storm Isha is set to bring disruption.

While the amber weather warning does not cover Essex, a yellow wind warning is in place in the county with winds of up to 60mph forecast.

Essex Police has urged residents to be careful, especially when driving, as the storm could affect the county's road networks and could lead to damaged buildings due to the strong winds.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver said: “Last time we had an amber weather warning in Essex, our Contact Management Centre received a large amount of calls.

“We have prepared for this, but we ask the public to only call 999 in an emergency and to consider which service your call requires,

“This consideration allows our officers to be free to attend emergencies, help vulnerable people and continue catching criminals."

For information about when to contact Essex Police, visit the force's website at essex.police.uk.