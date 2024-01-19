FEARS about a planned car meet has led officers to enforce a dispersal order across Witham.
The dispersal order will be in place from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday, Essex Police said.
It will give police officers the power to direct anyone involved in or suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour or criminality to leave the area. If an individual refuses, they could be arrested.
It is in addition to dispersal orders which had already been launched across Braintree and Chelmsford, stretching from Braintree and Great Notley down to the Galleywood area.
Insp Phil Jackson said: “Our priority is to keep the public and road users safe.
“Our experience is that these types of events have resulted in antisocial behaviour, speeding, racing and noise complaints.
“These dispersal orders are necessary to combat the anti-social use of vehicles and keep people safe.
"We encourage, including those in these areas to report all incidents of anti-social behaviour to us."
