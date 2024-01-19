The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across the county as strong winds associated with Storm Isha is set to bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK on Sunday and Monday.

What is Storm Isha?





Storm Isha is the ninth named storm of the season, and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, following frosty weather conditions in recent weeks.

#StormIsha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Sunday and into Monday

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BLC8jTpUC1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

Met Office chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west.

"A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”

What can I expect in Essex as Storm Isha hits?





According to the weather experts, here is what to expect as the warning, which is in force from 12pm on Sunday until 12pm on Monday, is in place: