These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 21.

There will be a few closures on the A12 over the weekend in Essex (Image: PA)

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, January 19 in Essex

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and Junction 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be entry slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and Junction 26 for joint replacement works from 11pm to 6am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, January 20 in Essex

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and Junction 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be entry slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and Junction 28 for technology scheme works from 10pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, January 21 in Essex

A12

On the A12 Northbound way from Junction 12 to Junction 15 there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal works from 9pm to 5am.

Alongside that, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be entry slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut between 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 27 and Junction 28 for technology scheme works from 10pm to 5am.