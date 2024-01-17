A total of 529 MPs voted last night to reject Tory MP Sir Bill Cash’s changes to the Safety of Rwanda Bill, which aimed to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to prevent or delay a person being removed to Rwanda.

Under the government’s plan, migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats could be sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda rather than being allowed to try to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation, along with a recently signed treaty with Kigali, is aimed at ensuring the scheme is legally watertight following a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.

Prime minister - Rishi Sunak on a visit to Dover in June before a press conference to update the nation on the Illegal Migration Bill (Image: PA)

The stalled policy comes with a £290 million bill but no asylum seekers arriving via unauthorised routes have been relocated as yet following a series of challenges in the courts.

Here’s how Essex’s MPs voted on Sir Bill Cash’s amendment:

Yes

Sir James Duddridge (Con, Rochford and Southend East)

Mark Francois (Con, Rayleigh and Wickford)

No

James Cleverly (Con, Braintree)

Dame Priti Patel (Con, Witham)

Sir Bernard Jenkin (Con, Harwich and North Essex)

Anna Firth (Con, Southend West)

Sir John Whittingdale (Con, Maldon)

Will Quince (Con, Colchester)

Giles Watling (Con, Clacton)

John Baron (Con, Basildon and Billericay)

Stephen Metcalfe (Con, South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Rebecca Harris (Castle Point)

Vicky Ford (Chelmsford)

Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden)

Robert Halfon (Harlow)

Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar)

A separate vote on former Conservative minister Robert Jenrick’s proposals to severely limit individual asylum seekers’ ability to appeal against being put on a flight to Rwanda was also thrown out with 525 MPs voting against the amendment.

Here’s how Essex’s MPs voted on Robert Jenrick’s amendment:

Yes

Sir James Duddridge (Con, Rochford and Southend East)

Mark Francois (Con, Rayleigh and Wickford)

No

James Cleverly (Con, Braintree)

Dame Priti Patel (Con, Witham)

Sir Bernard Jenkin (Con, Harwich and North Essex)

Anna Firth (Con, Southend West)

Sir John Whittingdale (Con, Maldon)

Will Quince (Con, Colchester)

Giles Watling (Con, Clacton)

John Baron (Con, Basildon and Billericay)

Stephen Metcalfe (Con, South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Rebecca Harris (Castle Point)

Vicky Ford (Chelmsford)

Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden)

Robert Halfon (Harlow)

Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar)

Dame Jackie Doyle-Price (Con, Thurrock) and Dame Eleanor Laing (Con, Epping Forest) did not vote on either amendment.

What's next for the Rwanda bill?





The prime minister is battling to see off another major revolt today as MPs decide whether to back legislation aimed at saving the government’s flagship asylum policy.

Rishi Sunak faces a grilling during Prime Minister’s Questions before the crucial third reading.

In a bid to unite his party ahead of the showdown, he told the Daily Express newspaper: “As a party we have to come together to get this legislation through and put the pressure on Labour who are nowhere near on the issue.”

It comes after senior red-wall MPs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith resigned from their party positions to vote in favour of changes tabled by veteran MP Mr Cash and former immigration minister Mr Jenrick.

Resignations - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson (Image: PA)

Jane Stevenson also quit her role as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Business and Trade to back the amendments, which MPs on the Tory right say will help protect the Rwanda plan from further legal challenge.

Former prime minister Liz Truss, former ministers Suella Braverman and Sir Simon Clarke and former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith were also among those to support the changes.

Ex-PM Boris Johnson, who is no longer an MP but introduced the Rwanda scheme during his premiership and remains an influential figure in Tory circles, has also backed calls for the bill to be hardened.

Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said: “Rishi Sunak is too weak to lead his party and too weak to lead the country.”

The Liberal Democrats said the Prime Minister has “again been embarrassed by his own MPs”.