Last week, the government announced it had approved a bid to widen the A12 to three lanes between Colchester and Chelmsford.

National Highways’ website suggests work could start in 2024 and be finished in 2027-28.

Motorists are already frustrated after the completion of a £37million project to resurface the road between Marks Tey and Stanway, which started in October 2022 and should’ve finished next month, was delayed until later this year.

Delayed - the ongoing work on the A12 near Marks Tey (Image: National Highways)

'It should be four lanes'





Colchester resident Ian Herne fears the widening project will face similar challenges.

He said: “Considering how long it’s taken to do the Marks Tey to Stanway section, this will take about ten years to complete.”

Despite the criticism, Colchester resident Alex Kane feels the project is “great news” for Essex but that it doesn’t go far enough.

“The A12 should have been three lanes about 20 years ago,” he said. “To cope with population increases, it should now be four lanes.”

READ NEXT: All we know about the approved plans to widen the A12 from Chelmsford to Colchester

Drivers further along the A12 are also facing delays because of work to rebuild the Margaretting bypass, which started in February last year and is due to end in the summer.

Clacton resident Julie Judge is worried about the pressures an extra section of roadworks could put on the busy road.

She said: “It’ll just snarl up at Boreham which is two lanes to Margaretting. Just move the problem further up and hopefully I’ll be retired by the time it’s finished.”

MP backs project

Witham MP Dame Priti Patel, who campaigned for the investment needed for the scheme, is hopeful for the future.

Hopeful - Witham MP Dame Priti Patel

“The A12 widening scheme will transform our highways infrastructure to improve safety and journey times while supporting economic growth in Essex and throughout the east of England,” she said.

She added: “This will be a major infrastructure project and it is important that National Highways continues to engage with local communities to manage the impacts of the scheme and its construction.

“There will be some people affected by the scheme who continue to have concerns and I will carry on making representations on their behalf and seeking steps to mitigate them.”