Talbooth Hotel & Spa, near Dedham, and the Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, in Thorpe-le-Soken, have been included among the 18 spots in a list from Red Magazine.

In their article, it says: "To help you find the right weekend break for you and your other half, we've selected a few wonderful places that will allow you to escape, spend quality time together and experience beautiful surroundings along the way."

What did the magazine say about the Essex spots?





Talbooth Hotel & Spa

Discussing the qualities of Talbooth Hotel & Spa, Red Magazine wrote: "This family-owned boutique hotel in the beautiful Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty gives us major retreat vibes.

"The inviting country house hotel with its buttercream exterior and porch flanked by neatly manicured topiary will have you and your love letting out an instant sigh of relief."

They also praised the small spa located at the house, with "Elemis treatments" and an outdoor pool plus hot tub.

Talbooth Hotel & Spa has also been well-received on Tripadvisor earning a 4.5/5 score based on 414 reviews.

One person wrote: "Absolutely wonderful stay at this lovely hotel.

"Everything about it is perfect. The staff go way above and beyond to make sure that you feel special and valued.

"We were given a complimentary upgrade. The room was huge, luxurious, comfortable, and very clean."

Another put: "We have just spent a lovely night at The Hotel for our 44th Wedding anniversary. Our room was lovely. Emily in Reservations was so helpful. All the staff were very friendly and attentive. Lovely dinner at Le Talbooth. We shall be returning soon."

Lifehouse Spa & Hotel

Writing about the Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, Red Magazine said: "For a relaxing spa escape, try the Scandi-chic design of Lifehouse Spa & Hotel in the beautiful Essex countryside.

"With 12 acres of landscaped gardens and facilities including a huge swimming pool, salt room, hydrotherapy pool and sauna, it’s a great place for you and your other half to empty your minds of the stresses of everyday life and spend quality time together."

Other features you can enjoy include various wellness classes such as yoga and meditation.

Lifehouse Spa & Hotel in Thorpe-le-Soken has also been well-received on Tripadvisor, earning a score of 4/5 based on 2,503 reviews.

One person wrote: "We had a spa evening on Tuesday, it was an utterly blissful experience. Really excellent facilities, especially the hydrotherapy pool, superb staff who were friendly, helpful and professional. We will definitely be back very soon."

Another put: "Staff are amazing can’t do enough for you and are so friendly and professional.

"It’s very clean the food is fab and I will definitely be back for a fourth time in the new year.

"Great value for money and have not disappointed us."