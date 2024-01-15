PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak will visit Essex today to reportedly meet with residents and businesses.
Mr Sunak is heading down to the county this morning - believed to be in south Essex.
Mr Sunak has made a number of visits to Essex as Prime Minister.
In October 2023, he visited Clacton to discuss plans for funding in the town centre. And just months before in March 2023, the Prime Minister made an appearance at Chelmsford Amateur Boxing Club to officially launch the Government’s anti-social behaviour action plan.
More to follow.
