Michael Maher, originally from Essex, is now the proud owner of a spectacular countryside retreat complete with a tennis court and picturesque gardens after winning the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

When contacted by Omaze to tell the 53-year-old of his success, Michael’s daughter dismissed his chances of winning anything big by saying he’s “probably only won a toaster”.

Luckily for him, he did, along with a six-bedroom mansion and an additional £100,000 to help him settle in, while charity RSPCA scooped £3.5 million from the entry pool.

IT worker Michael said: “We went to the pub to celebrate and then on for a nice curry - it was your average Friday night really, apart from the fact we’d just become millionaires.”

The move up the property ladder represents a dramatic change from the four-bedroom house on the outskirts of Luton Michael and wife of 16 years Amanda have lived in for the past eight years.

The couple live at home with their two children, a son aged 19 and daughter aged 17 - as well as a four-year-old cocker spaniel called Ludo.

Michael also has two sons aged 32 and 27 and a grandchild aged two from his first marriage.

The state-of-the-art property is set among acres of woodlands and comes with a spacious reception hall, open-plan kitchen, electrically operated skylights, fruit garden and more.

Michael said: “This house is truly spectacular in real life, the open plan kitchen and living area is spot on for us - and the garden is just incredible, it's so big we’ll have to put a bell on our dog otherwise we might lose him.

“We have family all over the world and plenty of room for them to come and stay now - if we decide to give them the address that is.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to do long term yet - we’ll definitely spend some time here and enjoy it as a family - whatever we decide, it’s going to change all our lives for the better.”

