A FORMER Essex Police officer charged with three offences following an internal investigation is due to appear in court.

Russell Hinkins was initially arrested in August 2022.

The 43-year-old of Haverhill, Suffolk has been charged with misconduct in a public office, securing unauthorised access to material and disclosing information without consent. 

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday January 9.