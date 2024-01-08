A FORMER Essex Police officer charged with three offences following an internal investigation is due to appear in court.
Russell Hinkins was initially arrested in August 2022.
The 43-year-old of Haverhill, Suffolk has been charged with misconduct in a public office, securing unauthorised access to material and disclosing information without consent.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday January 9.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article