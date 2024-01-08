Campaigner Georgia Harrison and YouTuber Kaz Kamwi have been announced by ITV to be among the contestants joining Love Island: All-Stars.

The spin-off of the ITV2 reality dating series sees past contestants return to the villa for a second chance at love.

Harrison, 29, who had been on series three of Love Island as a bombshell, is returning as part of the main cast.

Georgia Harrison is joining the cast of Love Island: All-Stars (Image: Peter Byrne/PA)

She said: “As much as this year’s been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work.

“This is the last year of my 20s so I want to go in the villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with.

“I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love.”

She has been campaigning to tackle violence against women and girls after her ex-partner Stephen Bear, a winner of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, was jailed for posting intimate footage of her online.

Harrison, from Essex, also said she is “more confident” this time around and wants to have “as much fun as possible”.

Fellow Essex-girl Kaz Kamwi, from Witham, is also heading back in.

Kaz Kamwi was a part of Love Island season seven (Image: PA/Joel Anderson/ITV)

The 29-year-old was asked about how she would feel coming across an ex when she enters the villa again.

She replied saying: “The thing is, I’m a bad b**ch so I will handle it with as much grace as I can.”

TV personalities Chris Taylor and Georgia Steel and semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran are also among those set for the show, launching on January 15 with Maya Jama returning to host.

Hannah Elizabeth from the first series, Anton Danyluk from the fifth, Demi Jones from the sixth and Jake Cornish from the seventh are also among the batch of hopefuls hoping that second time is a charm.

Love Island: All-Stars will launch on ITV2 and ITVX on January 15.