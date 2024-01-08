The Met Office has said “ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places”.

The warning, which has been issued across the south of England and parts of the east, is in place from 3pm today until 3am tomorrow.

Forecasters have warned about some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

They have also said there could be injuries from slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces.

A spokesman said: “Parts of southern Britain are likely to see some snow showers during Monday afternoon and the first part of the night.

“Most places will see little or no lying snow, but 1-2 cm may settle in one or two places, mostly over high ground. In addition, some icy surfaces are possible for a time.

“However, the chance of this reduces by dawn on Tuesday as snow showers clear to the west and surfaces dry out.”

The warning comes off the back of snow predicted to hit the county today.

Colchester could be hit with some light snow in parts of the day, as temperatures are set to drop.

For more information, visit metoffice.gov.uk.