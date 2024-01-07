Police have made an arrest after an appeal was issued to find a man officers had wanted to speak to.
Essex Police issued an appeal on Saturday to find a man, with ties to Maldon, Chelmsford, and Basildon is wanted by the police, who they wanted to speak to in connection with a recall to prison.
A spokesman for the force said: "A 23 year-old man was arrested yesterday (Sunday January 7) and is currently in custody.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel