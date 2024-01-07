Essex Police would like to speak with Joshua Goodchild, 23, in connection with a recall to prison.

A spokesman for Essex Police commented on the situation.

They said: "If you have any information please contact us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online live chat service, available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services."

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers via its website or by dialling 0800 555 111 if you wish to make an anonymous report.