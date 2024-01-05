Sergeant Elliot Butler, 31, of Romford, Essex, who is attached to the Central East Command Unit, spoke to confirm his name and enter a plea when he appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, January 5.

He has also been charged with attempted rape but has yet to enter a plea.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between December 31, 2012, and January 3, 2013, when he was a Met special constable.

Butler was conditionally bailed to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on March 4.

A trial date was set for June 23, 2025.