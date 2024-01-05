Four flood alerts which were in place on Wednesday and Thursday for rivers across the county have been extended into Friday, and two new flood alerts have been issued.

The Environment Agency has warned that "some minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas is likely".

Current flood alerts across Essex

The active flood alerts cover:

The River Wid from Brentwood, to and including Writtle, and the River Can at Chelmsford;

The River Chelmer from the A138 at Chelmsford to Langford, the River Ter from the A120 at Stebbing Green to Boreham, and the brooks around Sandon;

The River Chelmer from Great Dunmow to Rivermead campus and the industrial estate in Chelmsford;

The Rivers Pant and Blackwater from Great Bardfield to Langford including Braintree, and the River Brain from Black Notley to Witham;

The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester, including Castle Hedingham, Sible Hedingham, Halstead, Earls Colne, Wakes Colne, Chappel, and Fordstreet; and

The River Stour from Sudbury to Dedham, including Henny Street, Lamarsh, Bures, Nayland, and Stratford St Mary.

The flood alerts come after Storm Henk battered the county earlier this week.

High winds and heavy rain brought on power cuts, transport troubles, property damage and disruption on Tuesday.

Damage - a fallen tree over the River Colne (Image: Richard Sage)

An amber warning for wind issued by the Met Office covered a central swathe of England, informing the public of possible travel disruption, roof damage and power cuts across Essex.

Widespread power cuts also affected the county with many homes losing power overnight and into Wednesday afternoon.

Further power cuts and disruption to public transport could be expected while the yellow weather warning is in place, the Met Office said.

Weather experts have suggested preparing in advance for power cuts and keeping up to date with the latest weather forecast for your area.