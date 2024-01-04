TRAIN lines in Essex have been blocked after a person has been hit by a train.
Greater Anglia has said all its lines are blocked due to the incident which occurred between Witham and Shenfield.
A spokesman said: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
"Disruption is expected until further notice."
⚠ Due to a person hit by a train between Witham and Shenfield all lines are blocked.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 4, 2024
Replacement Buses will be in operation between Shenfield and Witham, and also Witham and Braintree.
The train company said services on the following routes are affected:
- London Liverpool Street - Ipswich / Norwich
- London Liverpool Street - Braintree
- London Liverpool Street - Colchester Town / Clacton on Sea
Trains between London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria via Shenfield are not directly affected but may still be disrupted.
