These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, January 5 to Sunday, January 7.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, January 5 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 12 between 9pm and 5am for horticulture works.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Alongside those, there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 on the Southbound way between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the M25 Essex Junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, January 6 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Alongside that, there will be entry slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 on the Southbound way between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, the Junction 27 to M11 Northbound link road will be closed between 10pm and 5am for "cat 1 carriageway repairs".

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, January 7 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Meanwhile, on the Southbound way there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 between 5am and 8pm.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut between 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.