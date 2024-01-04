Traffic is slow on the London-bound A12 after a crash before junction 20a, the Hatfield Peverel south turning, the AA reports.

Speed sensors indicate queues are currently almost back to junction 23 in Rivenhall.

The Colchester-bound carriageway is understood to be unaffected after the crash, which was first reported at 7.49am today.

Traffic is otherwise flowing well along the A12 this morning, except for the usual congestion through the roadworks at Marks Tey.