Four flood alerts are in place for Wednesday evening and going into Thursday for rivers across the county.

The Environment Agency, however, has suggested more alerts could be to follow.

“It is likely that we may need to issue more flood alerts, for a wider area, over the next few days,” it said.

Current flood alerts across Essex

The active flood alerts cover:

The River Chelmer from the A138 at Chelmsford to Langford, the River Ter from the A120 at Stebbing Green to Boreham, and the brooks around Sandon;

The Rivers Pant and Blackwater from Great Bardfield to Langford including Braintree, and the River Brain from Black Notley to Witham;

The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester, including Castle Hedingham, Sible Hedingham, Halstead, Earls Colne, Wakes Colne, Chappel and Fordstreet;

and The River Cam from Newport to Whittlesford including the Slades and Saffron Walden.

Most of Essex is also due to be subject to a yellow weather warning for rain which was issued by the Met Office yesterday and is in place between noon on Thursday and 3am on Friday.

The flood alerts and weather warning come after Storm Henk battered the county earlier this week.

High winds and heavy rain brought on power cuts, transport troubles, property damage and disruption on Tuesday.

Damage - a fallen tree over the River Colne (Image: Richard Sage)

An amber warning for wind issued by the Met Office covered a central swathe of England, informing the public of possible travel disruption, roof damage and power cuts across Essex.

Widespread power cuts also affected the county with many homes losing power overnight and into Wednesday afternoon.

Further power cuts and disruption to public transport could be expected while the yellow weather warning is in place, the Met Office said.

Weather experts have suggested preparing in advance for power cuts and keeping up to date with the latest weather forecast for your area.