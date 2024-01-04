Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Ralph

Ralph (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three to six months old

Breed - French Bulldog crossbreed

Colour - Brindle

If you want to adopt Ralph you can view their full profile here.

Ralph is a dog who is described by the RSPCA as having "bundles of energy" and is one who will keep a new owner on their toes.

He could potentially live with other dogs (after successful introductions) as long as the other dogs are happy to share a home with an energetic playful pup.

Children in the home should be over eight years old and used to dogs as Ralph can be jumpy and is currently teething.

The RSPCA adds: "Ralph will for certain keep you on your toes and have you running about after him when he steals your favourite socks or hurdles through your house like a mini tornado looking for fun."

Capone

Capone (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Dutch Shepherd

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Capone you can view their full profile here.

Capone came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray, and the centre is unsure if he has lived in a home environment before.

Ideally, he would find an experienced adult-only home that understands the needs and behaviours of Dutch Shepherds.

Capone loves nothing more than being sociable and going on walks with other dogs as well as being mixed off lead with another dog.

Therefore, he is looking for a suitably matched dog friend who will help continue his positive socialisation around others.

Sage and Thyme

Sage and Thyme (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Sage) and Female (Thyme)

Age - Three years old (Sage) and two years old (Thyme)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Sage and Thyme you can view their full profile here.

Sage and Thyme are a pair of cats who are looking for a new home, amongst a big group that came into the care of Danaher Animal Home.

The cats are described as "extremely shy" but with a bit of affection and reassurance, it is hoped they will be great companions.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If you’re dreaming of a new addition to your family, and you've got the calm and caring environment they crave, one of these pairs may be the cats for you."

Vader

Vader (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Not stated on the profile

Colour - Black, White and Orange

If you want to adopt Vader you can view their full profile here.

Vader is described as a "one-of-a-kind little character" who is "ready for a life full of adventure and cuddles".

He might not be keen on being handled at first but given time he is likely to settle into it and gain some confidence.

Additionally, Vader is looking for a sow to live in a potential new home.