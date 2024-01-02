National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the January 2024 winners. Every month, two winners take home £1million but plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second largest prize of £100,000.

And five people in Essex have scooped the six-figure Premium Bonds prize this month.

Five people in the county also won £50,000, 18 people won £25,000, and a whopping 42 claimed the £10,000 prize.

One of the Essex winners who claimed £100,000 - with the bond number 141QY359028 - has an overall holding of £200. The winning bond was valued at £100 and purchased in August 2008.

Jill Waters, NS&I retail director, said: "Premium Bonds are a fun way to start saving.

"Customers are in with the chance of winning any one of our more than 4.9million prizes."

You can check the January 2024 big Premium Bonds winners via the NS&I website here.

Premium Bonds are the UK's biggest savings product, with more than 24 million people saving over £122 billion in them, according to Money Saving Expert.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.