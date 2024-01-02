Officers were called to the incident, between Junction 18 for Boreham and Junction 19 for Hatfield Peverel at about 5.30pm following reports of a collision involving three vehicles, including a minibus.

Police have now confirmed the driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are aware and receiving support, the force has said.

The others involved in the incident did not sustain any injuries.

A probe has now been launched by Essex Police.

A spokesman said: “Officers from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances around the collision and continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage to contact us.”

Reports can be made on the Essex Police website, or by using the force’s Live Chat service.

Alternatively, you can 101 or make a report anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Any reports made should cite crime incident 791 of December 31.