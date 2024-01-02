THREE people have been arrested after machinery was stolen from a Warrington business.
The trio – from Warrington, St Helens and Essex – were detailed after a transit van was stopped by Cheshire Police officers in Crewe.
All three were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal, officers say, adding that enquiries are ongoing.
The force’s Crewe East Police team said: “Three men have been arrested in Crewe after a theft yesterday from the Warrington area.
“On Saturday, December 30, two men in a transit van had stolen plant machinery from a premises in Warrington.
“At 8.40pm that evening, the van was sighted in the Crewe area heading onto Sydney Road. Officers stopped the vehicle and three occupants were detained.
“A man from the Essex area, a man from St Helens and a man from Warrington were all arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal offences.
“The investigation is continuing by Warrington Policing Unit.”
