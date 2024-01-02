The Met Office has issued a ten-hour amber weather warning for wind covering the whole of Essex.

Passengers travelling on c2c and Greater Anglia trains and those catching flights or ferries from Stansted Airport, Southend Airport, and Harwich International Port could face disruption, with forecasters warning of longer journey times and the likelihood of cancellations.

The Met Office has also warned of flying debris and “large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties” which “could lead to injuries or danger to life” and.

The warning is in place between 10am and 8pm today.

#StormHenk has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to parts of southern Britain through the day today



⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/tosSdVNfsY — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2024

What is the latest weather forecast for Essex?





The latest forecast from the Met Office says: “A spell of very strong winds will affect parts of south west England and south Wales late morning and early afternoon, then parts of southern England, the south midlands and East Anglia during the afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 70-80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west. Inland, gusts of 50-60mph are more probable, but perhaps briefly 60-70mph in one or two places.”

What should I do to prepare?





The Met Office has suggested anyone living in the affected area should prepare in advance for power cuts.

It said: “It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

It added: “If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.

“Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees.”