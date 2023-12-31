Essex Police's Serious Violence Unit arrested 440 people in the 12 months to November, 305 of which were charged and remanded.

The team also safeguarded more than 400 vulnerable people and seized a total of 83 weapons, including knives and blades, approximately 6kg of illegal substances.

Officers also recovered £261,000 in criminal profits, executed 168 warrants and secured 804 years in prison sentences for those convicted of drug dealing.

Detective Superintendent Gary Biddle, who leads the unit, said: “As a unit and across our many teams, we are never static in how we approach this complex issue.

“We have recognised that enforcement can only be one side of our job if we are to make a tangible difference in reducing drug activity and serious violence in Essex.

“We have, throughout the year, looked instead at a whole system approach, encompassing safeguarding and the diversion of exploited people away from a self-perpetuating life of crime.

“We of course continue to lead the way on enforcement, dismantling complex drug supply operations and locking up hardened criminals.

“But we have made real strides in how we deal with those who are also victims, exploited by those further up the chain to do their dirty work.

“Be it through cuckooing – the use of a vulnerable person’s home as a base for criminality – or through the exploitation of children as drug runners, we have seen progress in how we work with partners to steer those impacted away from a damaging path.”

Mr Biddle added the teams recognise the need to work closely with partners in social care, education and with the Essex Police Violence and Vulnerability Unit to ensure preventative steps.

“County line gangs thrive on exploiting the vulnerable," he added.

“It is vital we treat those who have been exploited as victims and seek to connect them with the support services which are readily available and willing to help.”