Essex Police officers recovered a total of 161 vehicles over the past 12 months, with 44 vehicles being seized in just May and July.

The majority of seizures were due to drivers having no insurance, while a quarter of the vehicles recovered were stolen before being found thanks to tracker activations.

According to Sergeant Ben Felton, the tracking down of one stolen vehicle often leads to the discovery of other stolen items such as quad bikes, ride-on lawnmowers, caravans or tractors and agricultural attachments.

He said: “Once a vehicle is stolen, it will often be left in a secluded place for 24 to 48 hours to see if it has a tracker on it.

"The thieves will then check if it’s has been recovered. We know the places they are hidden and we will go looking in areas that other teams can’t access.

“After finding one item of stolen plant at a location, we’ll then check everything else and frequently we find more.

“The theft of vehicles from rural businesses is decreasing, however, it remains a huge piece of work for us.

"We’ve done a lot of work with our community policing teams to target an organised criminal gang that are operating in rural areas.”

Next year, Essex Police is looking to further expand its crime prevention work, with Mr Felton issuing a warning criminals.

“We are doing a lot behind the scenes to find people’s property and prevent it being stolen in the first place," he added.

“We’re looking at using SelectaDNA to help people in rural locations mark their vehicles and we’re working with tactical crime advisers and NFU.

“Even if people already have CCTV and security lighting, I’d recommend fitting cameras on the access roads to any buildings as criminals may park up away from a property.

"We can then track automatic number plate recognition to track them down.”