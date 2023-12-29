The winner, known only as Mrs T, scooped the top prize of £250,000 on the instant win game from the National Lottery.

The Essex woman, who played via the lottery site, plans to use her winnings to treat her family.

She has become one of over eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “Massive congratulations to Mrs T for winning this amazing prize. She has become a quarter of a million pounds richer overnight and can enjoy treating her family.”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the app.

The "Rolling in Riches" game is available to play on the National Lottery website, costing £3 to play with a one in 2.44 overall chance of winning a prize.

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for charities, funding projects across the nation, with more than 685,000 grants having been made across the UK to date.