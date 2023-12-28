Residents have reported being sent these messages with "unwanted and unsolicited criminal content" after being added to WhatsApp groups.

Essex Police is investigating these reports and says these people are not in immediate danger or at risk of harm.

A spokesman for the force said: "WhatsApp can be a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, especially over the Christmas holiday period.

"However, it can be used by people all over the world to send unwanted and unsolicited criminal content.

"We’re aware of a number of reports in Essex of people being added to groups and being sent illegal or abusive material.

"If you experience anything like this and you are not in immediate danger or at risk of harm, please report it to us online and cite reference 42/222153/23."

For more information on the force's online reporting services, visit http://esxpol.uk/fw4my.