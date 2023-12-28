Police have launched an investigation after multiple reports of people in Essex being added to unknown chat groups where "abusive material" was sent.
Residents have reported being sent these messages with "unwanted and unsolicited criminal content" after being added to WhatsApp groups.
Essex Police is investigating these reports and says these people are not in immediate danger or at risk of harm.
A spokesman for the force said: "WhatsApp can be a great way to stay in touch with friends and family, especially over the Christmas holiday period.
"However, it can be used by people all over the world to send unwanted and unsolicited criminal content.
"We’re aware of a number of reports in Essex of people being added to groups and being sent illegal or abusive material.
"If you experience anything like this and you are not in immediate danger or at risk of harm, please report it to us online and cite reference 42/222153/23."
For more information on the force's online reporting services, visit http://esxpol.uk/fw4my.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here