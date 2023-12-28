Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Ruby

Ruby (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Not stated on the profile

Breed - German Shephard

Colour - Tan/Black

If you want to adopt Ruby you can view their full profile here.

Ruby is a dog who is described as "bursting with potential" and is looking for an experienced owner to live with.

She came into the care of the centre as a stray, but that has not dampened her enthusiasm for life.

Ruby would benefit from having access to a garden as she very much enjoys exploring and playing with toys.

It is recommended that Ruby goes into a home without younger children as she doesn't know her own strength sometimes and could accidentally bowl them over coming to greet them.

Biggie

Biggie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not stated on the profile

Breed - Collie cross

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Biggie you can view their full profile here.

Biggie is a dog who is described as "psyched up" to find his forever home.

His breed "are very intelligent and great to train" so it is felt Biggie could be a great companion given some time and effort.

Biggie can become frustrated and excited around other dogs so although he is friendly he may need some help learning some manners.

Hammy and Shine

Hammy and Shine (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Hammy) and Female (Shine)

Age - Seven to eight months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - White, black and orange

If you want to adopt Hammy and Shine you can view their full profile here.

Hammy and Shine are two cats who are looking to find a forever home together.

A patient and gentle approach is recommended with these two as they "do not give themselves away too easily" but they will likely warm up to your company.

Danaher Animal Home says: "Shine is already making strides in the friendliness department and doesn't mind a gentle stroke or two from her trusted human pals.

"Hammy, on the other hand, is a bit of an independent spirit for now, preferring to build trust from a respectful distance."

Mamba

Mamba (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four weeks old

Breed - English mix

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Mamba you can view their full profile here.

Mamba is a rabbit who is looking for his forever home after unfortunately falling out with his sister.

The centre is hoping for Mamba to find a home with another female companion whom he will hopefully create a strong bond with over time.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If you have a doe who is looking for a Husbun and would like to meet our little Mamba (but promises to take things slow with him until he is a little more settled and open to sharing his space with her) please submit an interest form for him."