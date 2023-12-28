The sold-out 100-home Mortimer Place development in Hatfield Peverel is drawing closer to finishing.

David Wilson Homes will be making a contribution towards the renovation of Strutt Memorial Ground.

The community facility received £265,000 of funding from Hatfield Peverel Parish Council and Braintree District Council as part of a commitment from multiple housing developers in the area.

Investments from David Wilson Homes include £100,000 for outdoor sports facilities and £60,000 for onsite play equipment, £70,000 towards community building and £26,000 for improvements to public rights of way in the area.

Homes: new homes in Hatfield Peverel (Image: David and Wilson Homes)

The play area, officially opened by Fatima Whitbread MBE and GB Gymnast Courtney Tulloch, was upgraded with new inclusive play equipment and facilities.

It includes a wheelchair-accessible roundabout, basket swing, sit-in springer, play panels for sensory play and a brand-new play unit with tunnels, slides and a climbing tower.

Old paving slabs and surfacing were also removed to create a fully surfaced, smooth play area that is accessible throughout the year.

The developers are proud to have created about 200 new jobs for people in the area during the construction process.

Ray Houghton, head of planning at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We’re extremely proud of our Mortimer Place development, as well as our investment in Hatfield Peverel and the surrounding communities.

“We strive to build more than houses and create long-lasting communities that new and existing residents can benefit from.”