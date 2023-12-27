Police executed a search warrant in Wickford on Thursday, December 14, where they found and seized a number of items.

One man was arrested as part of the investigation.

On December 18, a second man was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned as part of the investigation, which is being led by the Essex Police Op Orochi team, which is part of our serious violence unit.

Essex Police has confirmed two men have now been charged.

Jordan Sweeney, 33, of no fixed abode, is charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on 15 December. No pleas were entered and he is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 12.

Reece Turner, 19, of Lucerne Way, Writtle, was charged with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 20. He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 17.

The Essex Police Op Orochi team is joined with the Metropolitan Police Service in an operation to target and shut down county lines operating between London and Essex as well as lines that originate from Essex.