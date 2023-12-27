MOTORISTS are set to endure traffic delays following a crash on a busy public road near a primary school.
Traffic on the B1008, at Ford End, has come to a halt after a crash at 8.30am.
As a result, traffic is building on both sides of the road near Ford End Primary School.
Traffic Control said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a crash on B1008 both ways."
Essex Police has been contacted regarding the crash.
