Sam, originally from Maldon, shot to stardom after coming second at last year’s Eurovision competition.

The popular singer released his new Christmas song, ‘You’re Christmas To Me’ exclusively via Amazon Music last month.

The song accompanied the release of a new film, Your Christmas or Mine 2, on Prime Video.

Sam Ryder pictured at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball earlier this month (Image: Ian West/PA)

Describing his new song, Sam previously said: "Imagine blasting through the sky on a runaway sleigh with a skin full of mulled wine next to the big red guy…That’s my Christmas song.”

The Essex star had the chance of a good stab at the Christmas number one, with five-time chart-topper LadBaby out of the running this year.

Wham! secured the UK’s official Christmas number one with Last Christmas - 39 years after the track was first released.

The festive track made history as the longest-ever journey to make it to the top spot in time for Christmas Day.

Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! who have secured the UK's official Christmas number one with Last Christmas, 39 years after the track was released (Image: Official Charts Company/PA)

That pushed Sam, who performed in Essex earlier this year, into the second spot on the Christmas singles chart.

“Christmas number two isn’t that bonkers?" the 34-year-old said.

"When we wrote this song in the blazing month of August, we didn’t even expect it to chart,”

“I hope this has given some vigour and some fire to upcoming grassroots and indie artists. You can do it – you’ve just got to set your heart ablaze and get out there. Believe, have faith.

“We always keep fighting. There’s always next week! Let’s go for it again, let’s get that number one.”

Cher’s new track DJ Play A Christmas Song cemented its place at number three.

Sam Ryder on stage during the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

Martin Talbot, chief executive officer of the Official Charts Company, said: “Of course, Wham!’s victory also means that someone has to come second, and it is hard to recall a harder-working Christmas number two artist than Sam Ryder, who has chalked up more than 30 shows over the past seven days in a bid to take the crown.

“Sam has made it truly a chart battle to remember and should be comforted by the many years it has taken a song as iconic as Last Christmas to claim this most prized of chart achievements.

“We can all only hope Sam doesn’t have as long to wait. Fantastic work, Sam – you are already a winner in our eyes!”

It has been another successful year for Sam, performing at the Invictus Games, Radio 2 in the Park, Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta and more.

His debut album ‘There’s Nothing But Space Man!’ topped the charts after Eurovision last year.