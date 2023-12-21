TRAFFIC is building following reports of a crash on a busy road in between Braintree and Chelmsford.
There are reports of queuing traffic in both directions on Wheeler’s Hill from Leighs Road to the A131 Essex Regiment Way following a crash.
It is not known how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been injured.
It is advised to avoid the area if possible.
The emergency services have been contacted for more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here