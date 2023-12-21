TRAFFIC is building following reports of a crash on a busy road in between Braintree and Chelmsford.

There are reports of queuing traffic in both directions on Wheeler’s Hill from Leighs Road to the A131 Essex Regiment Way following a crash.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been injured.

Chelmsford Weekly News: Traffic: AA map showing traffic on the A131Traffic: AA map showing traffic on the A131 (Image: Google/ AA)

It is advised to avoid the area if possible.

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.