Jordan Duff, 30 of no fixed address appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday, December 19, where he was sentenced to ten years in prison. He was charged with attempted robbery, sexual assault on a female and intentional strangulation and was remanded into custody.

A woman from Chelmsford reportedly invited Duff into her home for a cup of tea on Saturday, October 21.

Once inside, Duff strangled the woman and attempted to rob her.

He was disturbed by a neighbour who had heard noises coming from the property before he jumped out the window and ran away.

At around 10am, Essex Police received a call to say that a woman had been assaulted at her address in Chelmsford.

An investigation was quickly launched to locate Duff. An appeal to locate him was issued, resulting in multiple calls from members of the public to report sightings.

Duff was arrested on October 24. When interviewed, he tried to deny his actions, claiming that the victim was “looking for attention”.

Duff pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and intentional strangulation. He pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and this charge was dropped.

He appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday (19 December), where he was sentenced to ten years in prison. Eight years of this will be served with the remaining two years to be on license.

In a statement read out in court, the victim described the impact that Duff’s crimes have had on her and said: “I have to carry a panic button, which was given to me by police around at all times for my own comfort and safety.

“I feel like this has made me extra cautious inside and outside my own.

“I was very worried after what happened as I thought that he was going to kill me and have never felt fear like that in my life.”

Detective Sergeant Luke Baldwin, investigating officer in the case, said: “Duff has been identified as a dangerous individual and the victim’s bravery throughout this investigation, has meant he is now off the streets.

“I would like to add that cases such as these are extremely rare. I commend the neighbour in this case, who stepped in to check on the victim’s welfare and ultimately scared Duff away from the scene.

“From the moment we received this report, officers from across the force including detectives from CID and our Crime and Public Protection Team worked around the clock to find him and arrest him.

“Essex Police and our partner agencies have continued to support the victim through this difficult process and I hope that today’s sentence allows her to put this awful day behind her.”